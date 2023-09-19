Camper who slashed man's neck at Rutherglen site almost killed victim

A camper who slashed a man's neck, lacerating the victim's jugular vein and covering both men in blood, has been jailed for more than two years.
Andrew Matthews' victim was incredibly lucky not to die during the altercation on February 9 last year.
Matthews and the victim had a history of disagreements in the months before the attack.
Both men had been staying at the Police Paddocks camping grounds in Rutherglen and had exchanged abusive text messages.
The exchange escalated to a verbal argument outside the victim's caravan, which escalated to a fight in the victim's annexe.
Matthews picked up a knife and slashed the victim's neck, lacerating his jugular vein and damaging his spinal cord.
Despite the heated ordeal, Matthews returned to his caravan and went to sleep.
The victim couldn't recall the lead-up to the attack, and regained consciousness about 5am.
He was taken to Albury hospital then the Royal Melbourne Hospital.
"He has lost trust in people," County Court Judge Peter Lauritsen said of the victim.
"He is anxious, angry, confused, and frustrated.
"He has become isolated.
"He is medicated for depression.
"He has difficulty going to sleep.
"He has moved from the camping ground to a unit in another town.
"His injury made it difficult for him to physically manage living in a caravan."
The victim has a constant burning pain in his neck and left arm, and numbness, and is conscious of scarring.
Matthews, 51, had been working as a vineyard labourer at the time of the offending and has family ties in the North East.
The court heard his mental health had declined before the attack, which he attributed to intimidation and controlling behaviour from the victim.
Matthews was an alcoholic and dependent on marijuana by the age of 17 or 18 and had been an ice addict for the past five or six years.
He was injecting up to half a gram of meth each day.
The 51-year-old flagged self defence in the case but admitted to charges of recklessly causing injury and possessing ice and marijuana.
He has a long history of violence.
Judge Lauritsen imposed a 28-month minimum jail term with a 42-month maximum.
Matthews has already served nearly 600 days in custody.
