Camper who slashed man's neck at Rutherglen site almost killed victim

By Local News
September 20 2023 - 5:30am
Andrew Matthews slashed the victim's neck, covering both men in blood. Picture supplied
Andrew Matthews slashed the victim's neck, covering both men in blood. Picture supplied

A camper who slashed a man's neck, lacerating the victim's jugular vein and covering both men in blood, has been jailed for more than two years.

Local News

