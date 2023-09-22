BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 6
This remarkable property, nestled on 10 acres of picturesque land, offers a lifestyle which combines the best of rural and urban living.
It's the ideal place to raise a young family, and with three paddocks, each with its own dam, it could be perfect for those with an equestrian or hobby farm dream.
The 6.6Kw solar system, solar pump-equipped bore and large rainwater tanks ensure sustainable living and lots of water for the garden. The property has received a fresh coat of paint and new blinds adorn most rooms.
The garden is a masterpiece, complete with sprinklers for easy maintenance, while large shedding provides endless storage options.
The wood fire, combined with ducted vents, keeps the interior snug and cozy, whilst allowing you to enjoy the quiet and peaceful surroundings.
Step outside to the large deck complete with outdoor kitchen and breathtaking views, offering outdoor living at its finest. Plus the securely fenced house yard ensures safety and peace of mind.
While it feels miles away from the suburbia, you're only a short 20-minute commute from Albury.
Selling agent mark Boehm said its a place where serenity and splendor merge effortlessly, where you can escape the hustle and bustle while enjoying modern comforts and a strong community spirit.
