A Wodonga councillor has flagged the use of VicTrack railway land as a possible solution to the city's affordable housing crisis.
Danny Lowe was speaking at the council meeting on Monday, September 18, where a submission from the city to the National Housing and Homelessness Plan garnered unanimous support.
He said the council could be "using VicTrack land and getting the state government to divest land that they don't need that we can use to put affordable housing on."
Given the removal of the railway from the centre of Wodonga, the submission noted the city had the chance to "to activate the vast tracks of ex-railway and Crown land that is no longer in use".
"However, the process time to release this land can be lengthy with developer interest moving to land that is more readily available," the document states.
The submission highlighted reducing regulatory barriers as a way to fast-track the building of affordable homes.
"Land use planning at both a state and local level should be reviewed to identify regulatory reforms that could result in quick approvals, look to make it easier for builders/developers to obtain planning approvals, look at density restrictions, discourage land banking and enable a quick pathway to the market," the document states.
"This can be done through the use of planning tools such as inclusionary zoning and density bonuses."
Cr Lowe said he disagreed that there was a need to speed up planning processes.
"I think planning processes, in general, are pretty good," Cr Lowe said.
"I think where (the problem) lies is land banking and developers land banking, but that's something that's a bit harder to reach out to."
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren agreed with Cr Lowe that planning processes were fine.
"I don't think things like incentives in the development system do anything but complicate the system and add to the malaise," he said.
"The planning system isn't the actual problem, even though a lot of people hold it up as the outcome that needs to be changed, it's really a small player in the game.
"The most important thing, I think, is for the government to get out of the way and let the housing be done in the marketplace."
As of March 2023, there were 1434 applicants on the Wodonga social housing waiting list, with 691 listed as 'priority access' applicants.
In June 2022, there were 1264 social housing dwellings in Wodonga.
Councillor Danny Chamberlain, while he conceded that something needed to be done about access to affordable housing, found fault with the submission and labelled it an "advocacy-type document".
"I don't believe for one second it is local council's business to provide affordable housing," he said.
"However, I think we do have a responsibility to advocate for the homeless and people who are less fortunate, to improve outcomes and give them a better chance to get housing.
"I will support this document, but having said that, I'm a bit iffy about the theory that we should be providing some of the solutions because I don't think we are in a position financially or morally to go ahead and do that."
