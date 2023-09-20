The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga councillor proposes VicTrack land as solution to housing crisis

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
September 20 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Wodonga councillor has flagged the use of VicTrack railway land as a possible solution to the city's affordable housing crisis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.