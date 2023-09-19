Albury police seek help to find Eric Chew on arrest warrant

Police are seeking help to find Eric Chew.
The 25-year-old Border man, who has a lengthy criminal history, is wanted on a warrant.
Chew, who is described as having an obese build and dark hair, is 175 centimetres tall.
He has tattoos on his neck.
Officers are also looking for Rick Collins.
The 31-year-old Albury man is about 165 centimetres tall, weighs about 80 kilograms, and has a thin build.
He has a warrant out for his arrest.
Anyone with information about either man can call (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.
