The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga Council discards draft transport plan backed by Albury

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
September 20 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cyclists cross over High Street in central Wodonga. Councillors have argued a new Twin Cities transport plan is skewed too heavily to bikes over cars. Picture by Mark Jesser
Cyclists cross over High Street in central Wodonga. Councillors have argued a new Twin Cities transport plan is skewed too heavily to bikes over cars. Picture by Mark Jesser

DOUBT has been cast over a unified approach to transport in the Twin Cities with a draft plan dropped by Wodonga Council on the basis it favours cycling and walking over cars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.