The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

NSW budget allocates just $2.41m for Albury hospital rebuild

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated September 19 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 5:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Albury hospital rebuild will receive only $2.41 million from the NSW budget allocation despite the government trumpeting $3.8 billion for regional health facilities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.