The Albury hospital rebuild will receive only $2.41 million from the NSW budget allocation despite the government trumpeting $3.8 billion for regional health facilities.
The figures were revealed when the budget was handed down on Tuesday, September 19.
Upgrading health facilities, fixing roads and a promise of 100 new public pre-schools are part of the mixed bag for regional funding under the budget.
Other budget announcements for this year for the Albury electorate include $4.231 million for a new Thurgoona primary school, $7.654 million for social housing upgrades, $343,000 for social house new supply, and $274,000 for new supply of Aboriginal housing.
Of the $3.8 billion allocated to regional health facilities across the state, the new budget slated $538 million for the Albury hospital revamp without mentioning the funding contribution from the Victorian government.
The quoted figure takes into account a joint NSW, Victorian, federal pledge of $558 million in October last year minus the federal government's $20 million contribution which is still pending.
Albury MP Justin Clancy said Treasurer Daniel Mookhey's announcement of the $538 million for the revamp of Albury hospital would probably not confuse people into thinking the redevelopment was solely funded by the NSW government.
"One could perhaps suggest that the community will understand that it is funding between NSW and Victoria that was announced last year," Mr Clancy said. "But in some ways it could quite easily be perceived that they are funding all of that.
"In the budget papers it mentions as a footnote that the commonwealth funding is still pending so that's why they've got it at $538 million not the $558 million.
"The funding was there and as the Victorian premier has made quite clear the funding was made previously, back late last year.
"I suppose, in some ways, where it's pleasing is that the government hasn't taken that funding away."
On the state's pothole-riddled roads, councils will have access to $390 million in funding for regional emergency road repairs.
Of that, $5.894 million will go to Federation Council, $5.329 million to Greater Hume Council, $1.47 million to Albury Council, and $3.054 million to Snowy Valley Council.
The budget has earmarked $769 million to deliver 100 new public pre-schools at every new public primary school built in NSW, and includes a new primary school at Thurgoona although it is not expected for four years.
The new pre-school in Thurgoona is among the first 10 to be announced under the budget allocation.
Mr Clancy said he was also pleased that funding hadn't been taken away from the proposed pre-school project at Thurgoona announced as part of last year's budget.
He welcomed the $334 million pledged for the Regional Roads Fund and $390 million for the Regional Emergency Road Repair Fund.
"The significant investment is welcome, they've slated around $700 million in road funding compared to the $1 billion, initially, as part of the 2019 coalition government so it's still significant funding," he said,
Independent MP for Murray Helen Dalton welcomed increased education spending announced in the budget, but said there was still too much neglect in other areas.
"306 teachers and support staff will be upgraded from casual to permanent employment positions in Murray and that can only be a good thing," Ms Dalton said. "More spending on health workers and other public sector workers is also welcomed.
"It's great to see over a 1000 temporary nursing and midwife positions being made permanent, as well the recruiting of 1200 more nurses across the state, and 500 extra paramedics across regional NSW."
Ms Dalton also welcomed an extra 43 million dollars to repair damaged roads in Murray as well as cost of living relief for parents with three-year-olds in long day-care who will get $500 per child every year in fee relief.
Ms Dalton said more needed to be done to address the housing crisis in regional NSW.
"So far, the Minns government has only committed to an additional $70 million to accelerate the delivery of social, affordable and private homes and 100 million dollars for a housing infrastructure fund," she said.
"Good start, but please do more. It's just a drop in the ocean for what we need, I fear it won't translate into much funding for my electorate."
Just over $186,000 is allocated for an outdoor all-weather fenced arena at Corowa Pony Club.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.