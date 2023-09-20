The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Heartfelt story of loss the catalyst for Corryong couple's dream wedding

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated September 20 2023 - 1:15pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Corryong couple left homeless after the Black Summer bushfires who won a competition through a bridal fair have celebrated their perfect day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.