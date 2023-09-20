A Corryong couple left homeless after the Black Summer bushfires who won a competition through a bridal fair have celebrated their perfect day.
Tahnia Whitsed and Darren Lebner had planned to tie the knot before they lost everything in the devastating fires that swept through the Upper Murray in 2019-20.
On Sunday, September 17, their dream wedding became a reality.
Mrs Lebner penned the couple's story in "25 words or less" after she was nominated for the Bella Events major prize.
"It was honestly the perfect day. We couldn't have done it better ourselves," she said.
"Everything ran so smoothly and it was great."
The ceremony was held at Redbank Events at Barnawartha, alongside the Murray River, with the reception for 40 guests hosted by Albury's 2640 Restaurant and Bar.
"The weather was stunning for it," Mrs Lebner said.
"The reception was absolutely sensational. The food was magnificent, (owner) Joel (Carey) went above and beyond for us and the staff were amazing.
"We were a little bit worried because we were going to get married on our farm at Corryong and we weren't sure if it was going to be the wedding we wanted, but it blew away our expectations."
Mrs Lebner also paid tribute to her dressmaker Jillian Franklin, celebrant Brooke Longmire and MC Steve Bowen.
"Steve was the DJ, MC and also helped us plan it. The day wouldn't have run as smoothly if it wasn't for him," she said.
Bella events organisers Bronwyn Robertson and Natasha Polkinghorne were thrilled to see what started as a "crazy idea" to give away a free wedding come to fruition.
More than 200 entries from as far away as Queensland came in for the competition.
Mrs Robertson and Mrs Polkinghorne said 18 vendors, including a $4500 photography package Silk Imagery, along with styling, photo booths, flowers, jewellery, hair, make-up, cake and high teas, came together to deliver the wedding.
"It was a combined effort from the generous vendors that bought this crazy idea to life," they said.
"We are just so grateful for the support from everyone and trusting us to make this happen for this deserving couple."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.