The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Holbrook coach Matt Sharp hails the impact Michael Rampal made on the club

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
September 19 2023 - 1:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Rampal returned to the Holbrook side for Saturday's preliminary final. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Michael Rampal returned to the Holbrook side for Saturday's preliminary final. Picture by Tara Trewhella

Matt Sharp admits the Hume League never got to see the best of Michael Rampal in Holbrook colours.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.