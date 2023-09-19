Matt Sharp admits the Hume League never got to see the best of Michael Rampal in Holbrook colours.
Rampal came out of retirement on Saturday in a bid to help the Brookers secure back-to-back premierships, playing his first game for more than two months.
But while many wondered how Rampal's hamstring - which he injured badly in the round 12 win over Jindera - would hold up under the strain of a preliminary final, it was a broken collar bone which ended his year early in the second quarter.
In the end, Rampal only played 16 times for Holbrook but he won a premiership medal and earned huge respect on and off the field.
"I just feel so sorry for the bloke," coach Sharp said.
"He's the ultimate team man and the ultimate professional.
"He takes the country footballer professionalism side of things to extremes.
"He came back three weeks early and, while I'd rather he spoke to me before he made that announcement, that's 'Rama'.
"He's been at every single training, he's in the gym, then he's out on the ground, he's taking us for warm-ups, he watches Saturday...
"If someone cramps or something like that, he's the first one to message them on a Sunday and say 'hey, start doing this.'
"He's different but I just think he's made us different as well.
"We've accepted him and he's accepted us.
"It's a great partnership and it's just a real pity the Hume League never really got to see 'Rama' in full flight.
"But in saying that, he played a huge role in that flag last year.
"I wish him all the best."
