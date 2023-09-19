The Border Mail
Woman attacked at gunpoint in Yarrawonga by offender sought during manhunt

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 19 2023 - 1:42pm, first published 1:37pm
Police are still trying to catch Stanley Turvey on Tuesday afternoon. Picture supplied
A wanted man armed with a firearm has assaulted a woman in Yarrawonga before stealing her vehicle.

