Osborne star Jamie Parr is determined to make the most of a golden opportunity and win a fourth flag in the twilight of his glittering career against Holbrook in the grand final at Walbundrie on Saturday.
The 38-year-old played half-a-dozen matches in the first eight rounds before having an extended break to have a clean-out on his troublesome knee.
He returned via the reserves in round 17 before earning a shock recall to the seniors in the final round of the home and away season.
It was his first senior match for two years.
Parr answered a SOS call from coach Joel Mackie who was desperate for a tall marking target in the absence of his two key forwards in George Alexander (fractured leg) and Hayden Armstrong (strained Achilles).
The versatile tall booted three goals in the final round and was rewarded with a spot in the second semi-final against Holbrook a fortnight ago.
Parr booted four goals against the Brookers and will now get a shot at a fourth premiership medallion at Tigerland.
"It was a bit of a shock when I got the call-up but I was only too happy to help out," Parr said.
"I did the pre-season and was keen to have a run around in the reserves, more for the social side of things.
"Everyone at the club was aware of that.
"But with both George and Hayden unavailable late in the season, Joel was looking for another tall marking target and I guess rolled the dice and picked me in round 18.
"I was just happy to play my role for the side.
"The body feels good and I guess I bring a bit of experience to the side as well for the younger kids.
"I also provide a bit of direction up forward in regards to leading patterns and holding your position."
Parr planned to make the most of his opportunity with the fresh Tigers set to start a warm favourite in the grand final against the Brookers who have their fair share of injury concerns.
"To get another senior flag at my age would be an unexpected bonus for sure," Parr said.
"But personally my motivation to play this season was to help the next generation of players come through and fast-track their development.
"Win, lose or draw on the weekend, the club is in a strong position and if I can contribute to teaching the kids, that's the focus for me.
"It was great fun coaching the reserves this year and something that I thoroughly enjoyed."
So will Parr be tempted to end his career on the ultimate high if the Tigers win their 54th of 56 matches under the Mackie reign?
"It has crossed my mind but that is something that I will have to discuss with my partner and our two boys," Parr said.
"My youngest son has also got a soccer grand final on Saturday which unfortunately I will have to miss watching.
"So my commitments are growing off-field and that's something that I have to weigh up.
"Also I'm very conscious about the next generation of kids coming through the ranks."
Osborne proved a class above the Brookers in the second semi-final.
The league powerhouse produced a devastating opening-term blitz, booting seven goals to none on its way to a 10-goal win and exposing plenty of chinks in the Brookers' armour.
However, the Brookers proved in last year's decider that no side is unbeatable.
"Internally, I wouldn't say the confidence levels are high but I will say everybody is in a good mindset," Parr said.
"It was a bit of a shock how that first final against Holbrook unfolded but as we know from last year, they will find a way to bounce back.
"You can guarantee they won't play two bad games like that against us in a row.
"Internally we know that and we are just focussing on what we can control and that's playing to a high standard and not getting ahead of ourselves."
