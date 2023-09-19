The coveted machine of the year awards at this year's Henty field days have take a giant leap towards "sustainable and intelligent farming practices", according to the judges.
An autonomous orchard sprayer - the result of a joint venture between John Deere and California-based technology company GUSS - impressed the panel with its innovation, design and engineering.
The ground-breaking machine not only enhances productivity, precision, and efficiency but also reduces operational costs, overhead expenses, and ensures the safety of workers.
The win was announced on the opening day, Tuesday September 19, after being judged by an independent panel of five regional primary producers the previous day.
A total of 23 machines and equipment at the cutting edge of agricultural technology were showcased in the Henty Machine of the Year with the highly commended award going to The Shepherd Feedlot Auto Drafter entered by Justin Dunn, of Temora.
Judging criteria included the machine's purpose and suitability, scope of application, construction (durability and design), ease of maintenance and service, ease of operation and adjustment, availability of parts and overall value for money.
Judge Warren Scheetz said GUSS was selected for its advancement in autonomous spraying technology with a strong commitment to precision chemical application, increased labour efficiency and employee safety.
"The technology of this machine allows for the horticultural industry to apply foliar applications safely and accurately. With reduced labour requirements it can remotely monitor and control," Mr Scheetz said.
"The machine was well built and designed while the technology behind it has taken years of research and development.
"All industries in agriculture are struggling for labour and from what we heard today, this is a world-wide trend."
Hamish Ross, the integrated solutions manager for Hutcheon & Pearce, said there were about 250 GUSS autonomous sprayers working globally with the machine at Henty one of only a few in Australia.
Equipped with a 2727-litre tank, a 32-nozzle spray manifold with individual shut-offs, four-wheel drive and four-wheel steering, as well as a 14-hour run time powered by a 400-litre fuel cell and 3.8-litre Cummins diesel engine, GUSS keeps moving row after row, field after field, day or night.
Using the innovative Select SprayTM technology, GUSS identifies the target tree and applies the precise amount of spray required for optimal coverage, irrespective of height or canopy size.
Meanwhile sheep feedlot and containment specialist Justin Dunn has done it again and come up with the highly commended Shepherd Feedlot Auto Drafter.
Mr Dunn was an entrant in last year's Machine of the Year Award with the Road Runner, an off grid and solar powered loaded automated feeder with online connectivity, and was also the winner of the 2018 Henty Agri-Innovator Award.
Mr Dunn said the new auto drafter was a system that could weigh and draft sheep in a feedlot continuously without leaving their pens.
"The drafter is installed between two pens so lambs who reach target weight can be drafted to the adjacent pen," he said.
"This enables lambs to be combined with other lambs of similar weight, reducing stress and shy feeding, and provides continuous data acquisition for marketing and performance.
"This system significantly reduces stress and risk of injury that often reduces growth performance.
"Time and labour are also reduced, and the system captures continuous performance data displayed on your mobile phone or web app."
Mr Scheetz said the design was impressive for increasing animal welfare and labour efficiency.
"You want the stock to be as stress free as possible to optimise weight gain and this eliminates work for the producer, allowing them to electronically move animals from one pen to another once they reach a certain weight.
"With the potential for a heavy focus on containment feeding over the coming year, this product has a wide scope of application within the sheep industry."
Mr Scheetz paid tribute to the excellence in design displayed by all entrants, which varied from battery chargers to sprayers and disc chains.
"The competition is very well supported, and we appreciate the interest each year from local and international businesses," he said.
