YOUR SAY: Ramming an idea down somebody's throat rarely works

People seriously wonder why the yes vote will not succeed at the referendum.
It is the simple principle of displacement of air in a party balloon. The harder one pushes down on the party balloon/rams it down one's throat, the greater the likelihood the air will push to the side (oppose).
The principle is also relevant to rebellious teens.
They had no voice in what happened then ... and all they ask now is to be heard by government in matters concerning them.
This is such a respectful request. It acknowledges our constitutional system of government and asks only to be part of its process. They could demand so much more, given that they lost so much when we took over their country, but they simply want to be respectfully heard in matters that concern them and their lives.
Please, at least think about this before you vote?
As humans, we tend to react strongly when we are protecting old hurts or parts of ourselves we would rather keep hidden from view (or hide from ourselves).
That this strength of feeling is happening now while we have this debate points to the fact we have a deep unaddressed wound in our nation's history and psyche.
And it manifests in our current attitudes, despite and because of "the great Australian silence" about our past and present.
It's hard, but let's have this debate in good faith and not dig into our fixed positions.
I'm with Michael Long when he asks, "Where is the love for our people?" I think we have a way forward, if we are willing to acknowledge this and vote yes.
