The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Ramming an idea down somebody's throat rarely works

By Letters to the Editor
September 20 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A respectful request or a proposal being rammed down people's throats? Border Mail readers continue to debate the Voice referendum. Picture by James Wiltshire
A respectful request or a proposal being rammed down people's throats? Border Mail readers continue to debate the Voice referendum. Picture by James Wiltshire

Ramming down throat won't work

People seriously wonder why the yes vote will not succeed at the referendum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.