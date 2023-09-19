NO part of an historic footbridge, pulled down in July, will be re-used in Wangaratta's railway precinct.
There had been an expectation that the Cusack Street crossing may have been recycled in some form, but those hopes have been dashed with the structure broken into pieces.
The 1888 span has been removed by contractors for the Australian Rail Track Corporation as part of the Inland Rail project to allow for double-stacked wagons to pass through Wangaratta.
An ARTC spokesman said the organisation "appreciates the historical sentiment" around the bridge but its condition was beyond re-use.
"Given the age of the footbridge and the potential for the materials to contain toxic materials, such as lead-based paint, the bridge will need to be safely removed and materials managed appropriately," he said.
The footbridge is being replaced with an underpass and its lattice design will be replicated in some form in the tunnel.
"In consultation with Heritage Victoria and in recognition of the bridge's historic value, there are plans to visually represent the Cusack Street bridge lattice as a design feature in the new pedestrian underpass," the spokesman said.
"The underpass design will also incorporate interpretive signage that commemorates the bridge and its history."
Border Mail reader Allan White was shocked to find a section of the bridge partially flattened, which the ARTC flagged was the result of dismantling.
"ARTC assured me this section would be removed, restored and relocated on the station's grounds," Mr White said.
Violet Town rail historian Bruce Cumming said he was concerned about what had occurred with the Cusack Street bridge and the ARTC's attitude to historic structures.
"It seems that the ARTC wants to bluntly railroad their way through heritage and through communities," Mr Cumming said.
"The Benalla and Euroa communities are also frustrated with the ARTC tactics, with sudden unexpected announcements of impending demolition of heritage infrastructure, notably a Benalla signal box and the Euroa goods shed."
