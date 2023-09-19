The Border Mail
Historic railway bridge going from Wangaratta station altogether

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
September 19 2023 - 6:00pm
The partially flattened span of the Cusack Street bridge which has raised concerns it was struck down to prevent the re-use of the section.
NO part of an historic footbridge, pulled down in July, will be re-used in Wangaratta's railway precinct.

