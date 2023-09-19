The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Henty man arrested by NSW Police over almost 40,000 files pleads guilty to charges

By Albury Court
September 19 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An international investigation into child abuse material led to a Henty man being arrested over tens of thousands of digital files found in his bedroom.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.