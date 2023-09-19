An international investigation into child abuse material led to a Henty man being arrested over tens of thousands of digital files found in his bedroom.
The child abuse material Grant Andrew Callow had stored comprised 33,995 images and 149 videos.
All involved children aged between four and 12.
A total of 8132 images and 120 videos were identified as "category 1" material, as the child victims were either involved in a sex act, witnessing a sex act or had close-up images or videos taken.
"There is (sic) a lot of things that shouldn't be on there," Callow told police when asked about the contents of a range of storage devices recovered from his home on January 10.
Police, acting in response to information gathered in an Interpol (International Criminal Police Organisation) investigation in August, 2022, had obtained a search warrant earlier that same day from relieving Albury magistrate Chris Halburd.
Callow, 58, was this week committed for sentence before the District Court in Albury on charges of using a carriage service to possess or control child abuse material and contravention of the requirement of an order issued under Section 3LA of the Crimes Act 1914.
The first charge carries a maximum jail term, on indictment, of 15 years in jail and the other charge, 10 years.
The second charge was laid after Callow refused to provide investigators with the password to his Apple iPad.
Callow initially faced dozens of charges, but all except these two counts were withdrawn by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions upon his guilty pleas.
Albury Local Court magistrate Melissa Humphreys continued bail for Callow, who will face an arraignment on October 20 when a sentence date will be set.
"(Callow) obtained the material through use of a carriage service and saved the material onto numerous devices," it was outlined in a DPP agreed set of facts.
The court was told that Callow, who occasionally smiled and was relaxed and remained seated while being committed, had stored the files on two desktop computers, the iPad, two compact discs and seven USB drives.
He was cautioned when he answered the door to police and quickly admitted that the devices in the bedroom belonged to him.
"The accused confirmed there was a password (to the iPad) but he was not going to provide it as it's his 'personal diary' and contained photographs of his father dying."
Callow, who lives alone, was taken to Albury police station after his arrest, but refused to be interviewed.
