On the same day the Bureau of Meteorology formally declared an El Nino weather event, thousands of punters took to a windy, dusty and sun-soaked Henty Machinery Field Days.
Sixty years since the first field days was held, optimism was high, with the region's farmers, as a whole, enjoying favourable conditions in the lead up to this year's harvest.
But, as is generally the case with farming, the good times don't last forever.
There is hope that three consecutive La Ninas may provide some protection against the hot summer ahead on the agricultural front but, by the same token, the predicted, hot, dry and windy conditions could quickly see our region become a tinderbox after consecutive years of lush growth.
While opening this year's event, field days chairman Nigel Scheetz paid tribute to its founders and their "vision to provide an event for farmers to learn about advancements in agriculture, to showcase and demonstrate agricultural machinery".
Innovation is at the forefront of the coveted machine of the year awards at the field days and it will be innovation and advancements in technology which will help farmers handle the highs and lows of the weather cycle into the future.
The BOM says we can expect a continuation of global heat until at least the middle of 2024 with an El Nino event typically breaking down in early autumn.
With 61 fires burning across the NSW landscape on Tuesday, and summer to come, autumn feels a long way away.
