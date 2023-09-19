The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

One 'El' of a summer is looming for Border and North East region

Xavier Mardling
By Xavier Mardling
September 20 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Henty Machinery Field Days opened on Tuesday. Picture by James Wiltshire
The Henty Machinery Field Days opened on Tuesday. Picture by James Wiltshire

On the same day the Bureau of Meteorology formally declared an El Nino weather event, thousands of punters took to a windy, dusty and sun-soaked Henty Machinery Field Days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Xavier Mardling

Xavier Mardling

Border Mail Editor

Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. He returned to The Border Mail as editor in 2023.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.