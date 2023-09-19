A Border man who once locked down half of Tasmania after falsely claiming not to have COVID-19 is back in custody on serious domestic violence allegations.
Timothy Gunn, 33, was recently arrested by Wodonga officers after a string of alleged violent incidents against his partner, including kicking her and assaulting her with a weapon.
The Wodonga court heard Gunn allegedly struck his partner in her face with an open hand, causing her to fall to the ground, at her home on October 17 last year.
He allegedly hit her again after she got up and left before police and paramedics arrived.
The court heard the woman had concussion and refused to go to hospital or make a statement.
Gunn is charged with attacking her again on November 1 last year, including punching and kicking her in her head, arms, back and abdomen.
This time she went to hospital and said the violence had been happening for months and was increasing.
It's alleged he pushed the victim over, fracturing her right clavicle, on April 11 this year but she was too scared to report it.
The court heard Gunn again punched her in her face, causing two black eyes on May 19, then bit her on her nose the following day before throwing her across the room.
The court heard her head hit a window, smashing it.
She disclosed being continually assaulted.
"She was fearful of making a report," Wodonga Detective Leading Senior Constable Paige Smith said.
"That was based on the fear of what the accused might do to her if she made a report to the police - further assaults."
An arrest warrant was issued on May 21.
Gunn allegedly smashed the woman's TV 10 days later then hit her with a bat on June 1 before punching her in the nose.
He was eventually arrested and bailed on July 21 after being seen on Trudewind Road.
A warrant was again issued when he failed to attend court on August 1, leading to his arrest at a Trudewind Road home on September 7.
The victim had told police he wasn't inside, but Gunn was found hiding between a couch and wall in a rear room.
The victim again continued to decline to make a statement.
He had COVID-19 at the time of the incident in October 2021, which led to half of the state being placed in lockdown.
Lawyer Chirag Patel sought bail and said "it's clear he needs help and support within the community".
He court heard he was using ice and his mental health was deteriorating.
Magistrate Peter Dunn said one interpretation of the evidence was "he's a bully and a thug".
"Scratch a bully and you find a coward," he said.
"He's looking at a long term of imprisonment."
Mr Dunn said Gunn had been given chances to address his issues, which he hadn't taken.
He refused bail with Gunn to return to court on October 18.
