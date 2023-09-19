The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Timothy Gunn accused of hitting partner with bat, punching and kicking her in Wodonga

By Wodonga Court
September 20 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Timothy Gunn is accused of punching and kicking his partner and hitting her with a bat. Picture supplied
Timothy Gunn is accused of punching and kicking his partner and hitting her with a bat. Picture supplied

A Border man who once locked down half of Tasmania after falsely claiming not to have COVID-19 is back in custody on serious domestic violence allegations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.