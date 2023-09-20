A solution to better engage with Generation Z thought up in a trial school program is being considered by a Border council.
Albury Council plans to take on board a recommendation from a group of Trinity Anglican College students to form a Gen Z ambassador program across the city's schools to give young people better opportunities to have their say on future matters.
The council was one of five Border businesses involved in the Enterprise in the Community program hosted by the Thurgoona school on September 18 and 19.
Albury Council, Kotzur, Joss Group, Leading Edge Data Centres and Habitat Planning presented students with a variety of problems they've encountered and gave them the task of finding a solution.
Year 10 and 11 students split into groups and sat down with each organisation to offer and justify solutions, before presenting them in front of representatives from each business, teachers and peers.
Wesley Ritchie said he enjoyed developing the ambassador program concept and was pleasantly surprised by the interest shown in it by Albury Council.
"You can get an understanding of what they might have to actually deal with. You might learn about things business wise, but getting a real sense from them was interesting," he said.
"We talked to some of the people from council, and as they were describing the problem, we started throwing up suggestions as a group. We started to agree or disagree on some and it just evolved from there."
Albury Council service leader for engagement Kate de Hennin said there was a focus on connecting with young people, particularly under the age of 18.
"We're about to have our engagement strategy go to council and it would be great to have young people adding a voice to that," she said.
"The ideas that the kids came up were a mix of those we hadn't considered, but also those we were already doing.
"We absolutely plan to pick up the main recommendation that they came up with, which was a Gen Z ambassador program for schools, so we've got a voice in each of the schools.
"It's been really valuable hearing from the younger generations.
"Albury's strategic plan is towards 2050, so in 25 years from now these kids will sitting around thinking why they are doing something and it's because of the decisions made when they were 16 or 17."
Sophie Ingram was part of a group that helped Walla-based silo manufacturer Kotzur find ways to address critical job shortages.
The students suggested the company could hold open days at its site to make more young people aware of the career opportunities available with Kotzur, as well using social media platforms such as TikTok to reach a younger audience.
Sophie Ingram was part of the group that sat down with Kotzur representatives and took plenty away from the exercise.
"It might not be the career that I want to pursue, but it was interesting to see problems that they face and different ways to go about that," she said.
"If your target audience is older people, then the social media platforms you choose could be different.
"l think open days would be really good just to have awareness of what is around.
"Someone may realise it's what they really want to do, but they never would have known that it was out there until they did something like this."
Trinity Anglican College careers adviser Mark Dicketts said there was a push from governments and schools to link with industry.
"The biggest fear for the kids was the presentation, but I think the structured approach and the fact they got multiple opportunities to continually refine that helped them," he said.
"Seeing the opportunities of how we can link with industry more in the future from a school industry point of view is something to be quite excited about."
Mr Dicketts said the school's business and commerce teachers worked with the students across the two days and saw Enterprise in the Community as something that could be implemented into studies each year.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.