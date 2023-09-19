Woman dead, another critically injured, in Brocklesby car crash

A horror run on the region's roads continues with a woman dying in a crash at Brocklesby on Tuesday morning, and a second woman flown to hospital with critical injuries.
Emergency crews were called to the Kywong-Howlong Road after an SUV crashed into a tree about 11.30am.
The rear passenger of the vehicle, a woman believed to be in her 80s, died at the scene during the September 19 incident.
A front passenger, a 71-year-old woman, was treated before being flown to hospital.
She is in a critical condition.
The 70-year-old male driver was taken to Albury hospital in a stable condition.
A crime scene has been established at the site.
The road has been closed between Brocklesby and Walbundrie while police investigate the crash.
"Local diversions are in place and motorists are urged to monitor livetraffic.com for any traffic updates," a police spokesman said.
The incident occurred a week after a crash that killed two people in Corowa, with seven people now killed in the North East and southern NSW in the past 20 days.
Crews had worked to free Mr Moffitt.
He died while being transported to hospital.
Organiser Tracy Bevan said the family was struggling to find funds for her funeral.
"Kasie-Lee was a loved and valued member of her community and adored by her family," Ms Bevan said on the GoFundMe page.
"She held her father, Karl's hand and heart, since the day she was born.
"Beyond that, Kasie-Lee was a loved and cherished granddaughter, daughter, sister, niece, cousin, partner and friend to so many.
"Kasie-Lee's loss has devastated all those who loved her."
The page has raised nearly $4000 of a $10,000 target, with 47 donations made.
Trevor and Lorraine Breen and Noel and Kerry Capes died when their vehicle pulled in front of a Ron Finemore Transport truck on the Hume Highway on August 31.
Police are running road safety operations for football finals, with September traditionally a dangerous month for crashes.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.