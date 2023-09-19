The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Chiltern reserves triumph over Yackandandah with Josh Marx at the helm

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
September 19 2023 - 4:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chiltern reserves players celebrate their back-to-back flag triumph at Sandy Creek on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Chiltern reserves players celebrate their back-to-back flag triumph at Sandy Creek on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire

Chiltern reserves capped an almost faultless season after claiming back-to-back flags with a 54-point thumping of Yackandandah in the grand final at Sandy Creek on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.