Chiltern reserves capped an almost faultless season after claiming back-to-back flags with a 54-point thumping of Yackandandah in the grand final at Sandy Creek on Saturday.
After an even first term, the ruthless Swans booted nine goals to two after quarter-time on their way to a 12.8 (80) to 4.2 (26) cakewalk.
Coached by Josh Marx, vice captain Murray Price and Tom Lehmann combined for six goals to do most of the damage on the scoreboard.
Price finished the season on 103 goals after booting 98 in the reserves and five in two senior appearances.
Wayne Shannon wound back the clock with another vintage display to be awarded best-on-ground.
Shannon shared the flag triumph with his son Will with the pair both playing in the Swans' premiership last year.
Will was narrowly pipped by his old man for the Swans' best with Lehmann, Josh Marx and Parker Phelan also running riot at Sandy Creek.
The Swans' only loss of the season was against Kiewa-Sandy Creek in round 17 on the eve of the finals.
Marx revealed the Swans' second semi-final victory over the Roos in extra time was the wake up call the players needed.
"The boys came to play on the weekend compared to that first final against Yackandandah when we were lucky to win in extra time," Marx said.
"We were good enough to get away with the win and then walk away and identify what we needed to improve on.
"Thankfully we were able to execute that on the weekend.
"It was another massive day for the club after both the seniors and reserves were both able to go back-to-back.
"The club is in a great position as far as depth and we had 41 different players in the seniors throughout the season.
"It does make selection tough on the Thursday night before the grand final and unfortunately there were blokes that missed out.
"It was a great effort by Wayne to get the best on ground because he is 40 plus now.
"He was senior captain of the club when I first started playing seniors nine years ago.
"It's not often you get a former senior captain that is so passionate about the reserves and he has been unreal and made my job easier."
Rory Baines was the unluckiest Swan of all.
After playing 17 reserves plus two senior matches, Baines rolled his ankle at training on the Tuesday night of grand final week, ruling him out of the biggest match of the season.
Daniel Mitchell also fractured his foot during the second semi-final and missed the grand final.
Marx coached the Swans reserves for the first time this season, replacing Michael McWilliams who joined Hume league club Culcairn over the off-season.
"When Brad Hibberson was appointed senior coach, he approached me about coaching the reserves," Marx said.
"I also had Jay Dale helping me in the reserves and with his experience it made my job a lot easier.
"Chiltern is my home club and I played all my juniors at the club.
"So it was nice to come back the last couple of years.
"Especially to play in two flags now alongside my younger brother in Troy.
"Troy was going to have the year off to have ankle surgery because he has been on the waiting list for 18 months.
"But that got postponed so he kept playing and got to win another flag."
Josh said he has already re-committed to coaching the Swans again next year.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.