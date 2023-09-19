The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wodonga factory worker avoids conviction for intimidation, must do anger course

By Albury Court
September 20 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Wodonga man bombarded a woman with a stream of abusive, foul-mouthed messages in the wake of her ending their relationship, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.