A Wodonga man bombarded a woman with a stream of abusive, foul-mouthed messages in the wake of her ending their relationship, a court has heard.
"I swear to God," Byron Campbell-Jones said in one, "you better unblock me and call straight away, because I'm flipping my s---, seriously."
Albury Local Court was told on Tuesday, September 19, that the victim deleted and blocked his phone number after breaking up with him.
She also collected all his belongings from her house to return to Campbell-Jones.
They had been together for two years and were engaged to be married, but in recent months the relationship deteriorated.
Defence lawyer Mark Cronin said it was conceded his client had acted badly.
"It's disgraceful behaviour, I'm not going to try to excuse it, your honour," he submitted to magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
Mr Cronin said Campbell-Jones had already engaged with a men's behavioural change program.
Earlier, a guilty plea to stalking or intimidation was entered before Albury court registrar Wendy Howard.
Ms McLaughlin told Campbell-Jones, 23, it was a "serious matter" and that there was no doubt the complainant feared he would act on his threats.
She said people often lost control of their emotions in the context of the breakdown of a relationship, but to do so in such a way was unacceptable and something the community would not tolerate.
Police told the court the woman ended the relationship on September 2.
She gathered up all his possessions about 5.30pm, then he began calling her from another number from 5.46pm.
She did not answer the calls, so Campbell-Jones left 14 messages up until 7.08pm.
"I swear to f---ing God .... I am on my way to your house right now, I'm going to destroy everything you've got, I swear to God," he said in one.
"You better f---ing call me back, if you don't call I'm on my way to your house right now."
Police outlined a series of similar abusive messages, full of swearing.
"The voice messages left the victim concerned and fearing for her welfare," they said.
Campbell-Jones, a factory worker, was placed on an 18-month conditional release order with supervision, but without conviction.
Ms McLaughlin imposed conditions that he complete the behavioural change program and engage in counselling for anger management.
