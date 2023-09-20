Ange DeMamiel knows all too well there are two very contrasting ways you can be left feeling on grand final day.
In 2013, the Lavington midcourter experienced the highs of victory after helping the Panthers topple the Pigeons to claim the club's most recent A-grade premiership.
On the flip side, she battled the heartache that accompanies defeat after Lavington fell to Yarrawonga in the 2016 decider.
Now 10 years on since the club reached the pinnacle of success, DeMamiel has the chance to relive that first feeling.
"It's surreal to be back here in the same position," she said.
"To have the chance to play in three grand finals is something that I suppose not many people have been able to do, and that's not a reflection on them, it's just a reflection of how tough it is to make the big dance.
"I think the hard work, determination, commitment and time, for anyone, no matter what sport they play, can't be looked upon lightly.
"It takes a lot of guts and determination to get there and you have to be a bit lucky as well, the stars have to align for you.
"It's a relentless and sometimes cruel journey, but that's sport."
The self-proclaimed veteran of the group is one of only three who have performed on the league's biggest stage.
Sarah Meredith, who started the season on court and is now fulfilling her duties as assistant coach from the sidelines, is also a 2013 premiership player, while two-time Toni Wilson Medallist Maddi Lloyd was alongside DeMamiel in 2016.
After winning their last 10 games, DeMamiel believes the Panthers have something special this season.
"We have chemistry, we don't sweat the small stuff, and we have fun playing together," she said.
"On paper, you wouldn't say that we're a team of the decade, but I think we just work really well together. We all know we have an individual role to play.
"I think we can also handle pressure well.
"We can play at that intensity and still remain quite calm."
Ironically, she was coached by Jodie House, who will be hoping to lead the Raiders to victory this weekend.
Having been in the Panthers' A-grade ranks since then, the 41-year-old mum of three firmly believes there is no set age in which you should decide your time on court is up.
"I don't think as a mum you can plan for retirement, you just take one season at a time, game by game.
"It's a privilege and an honour to still be playing, and life with kids can be unpredictable.
"It doesn't matter who thinks you should step aside or step down, your position has to be earned, it can't just be given away."
This weekend will mark DeMamiel's 235th A-grade game as a Panther.
With loyalty in spades, it's now becoming a family affair for the DeMamiels at Lavington, with her husband, Adam, signing on as the club's under-16s coach next season, son Jed, 14, playing junior football, and daughters Zahli, 12 and Emmi, 10 joining the Lavi cubs program.
"I'm invested from a family point of view," DeMamiel said.
"I'm a club person."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.