Woman scarred for life after being glassed by drunk at Beechworth pub

By Wodonga Court
September 20 2023 - 2:00pm
A drunken pub patron who glassed a woman at a Beechworth pub has no explanation for her violent offending, which left the victim with a scar on her face and destroyed her sense of safety.

