Woman scarred for life after being glassed by drunk at Beechworth pub

A drunken pub patron who glassed a woman at a Beechworth pub has no explanation for her violent offending, which left the victim with a scar on her face and destroyed her sense of safety.
Kylie Frances Ross, the Wodonga court heard, could have easily blinded the victim of the June 3 incident at Tanswells Commercial Hotel.
"My sense of safety has been destroyed," the victim told the court in a statement on Tuesday, September 19.
"I'm currently grieving the loss of my sense of safety, my psychological well-being and my home."
The woman required plastic surgery after the incident, sold her house, and has been unable to return to Beechworth.
She is still experiencing PTSD, flashbacks and other issues following the glassing.
Ross, who has a Euroa address listed on charge sheets, had been drinking in the front bar of the Ford Street venue.
She approached the victim, 37, and forcefully took her leather jacket about 10.30pm.
The victim resisted and Ross pushed her, threw the contents of a full beer glass in the victim's friend's face, and threw the empty glass "with extreme force" into the victim's face.
The glass struck her above her right eye, causing an "extreme" laceration.
Ross walked out with the jacket and was approached by a barman.
She punched him in the left cheek and continued walking.
She went to the Hotel Nicholas, still with the jacket, and asked staff if they wanted to buy the jacket before buying a beer.
Police attended and arrested the 43-year-old, who became violent.
She was taken to the Wodonga police station and managed to slip off her handcuffs, which she held like knuckle dusters.
Ross lunged at officers and had to be doused in capsicum spray.
"During these events the accused appeared to be extremely inebriated and was highly abusive towards police members," police told the court.
Her lawyer said she was remorseful and had struggled with alcohol problems for a decade, which had impacted her behaviour.
Ross has stopped drinking in recent months.
Magistrate Victoria Campbell said the victim had been scarred for life and was constantly reminded about the attack.
"This could have ended up a fatality," she said.
"It could have ended up with the victim losing an eye.
"You could have killed her and you'd be facing a jury, and it would be a matter of how long (in jail).
"This is now time Ms Ross that you really start to think about your drinking.
"This will impact the rest of your life.
"If something like this happens again, you will go to jail."
Ms Campbell imposed a conviction and ordered Ross complete 200 hours of unpaid community work.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.