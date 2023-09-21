The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

BMA questions why $2.4m is earmarked for Albury hospital rebuild 'planning'

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
September 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Albury Wodonga Health has confirmed $2.41 million earmarked in the latest NSW budget for Albury's planned hospital redevelopment will be used for "planning activities".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.