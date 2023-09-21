Albury Wodonga Health has confirmed $2.41 million earmarked in the latest NSW budget for Albury's planned hospital redevelopment will be used for "planning activities".
But questions have been raised as to why year-long planning needs to be done when a master plan for the project is finished and due for release next month.
Border Medical Association chair Barb Robertson said there was still uncertainty as to whether the project would meet the needs of the Border community - and ridiculed the NSW budget "highlights" paper.
"It was interesting to see NSW claimed the $538 million in budget papers when it is a co-contribution with Victoria and is, in effect, only $225 million each with the rest of that money being commitments that were made well in advance - it's being too cute and clever by half," Dr Robertson said.
"That $2.4 million is likely to be attributed to ongoing planning over the next 12 months and we have been told, as clinicians, that there is a revised clinical services plan and a completely new master plan.
"But it begs the question - why are we having further planning when we've already done a clinical services plan and a master plan in the last two to three years?
"If they've been done and money's been committed, why do they need to be redone? That's what we need clarification on.
"We are fearful of what this means in terms of the predicted capacity for not only this building but the overall single site hospital that we desperately need."
An AWH spokesman said the project was "on track".
"The ($2.41 million) NSW budget allocation for this financial year will support the ongoing planning activities required for the redevelopment to enable construction to start next year," the spokesperson said.
"There has been no change to the $558 million funding commitment for the Albury Wodonga Regional Hospital project and the project remains on track.
"The next step is the completion and release of the master plan, which is expected in coming weeks."
Earlier this month AWH chairman Jonathan Green announced the long-awaited plan would be released in October to outline specifics of the development, aimed to be complete in 2027.
Dr Robertson said the association was still seeking answers to many questions associated with the rebuild.
"We've asked for clarification from NSW Health Infrastructure, who are holding the master plan, about what the revisions in the clinical services plan will mean in terms of projections for beds and theatres," she said.
"So are we planning for what we need now? Or are we planning based on the money that's been committed?
"We are concerned that the plans will barely be for what we need right now, let alone future growth. Are they planning for what we need for our rapidly growing community and growing services?
"Or is the capacity being whittled down to fit the money available? It still feels like politics before planning."
