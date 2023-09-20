Search for armed man Stanley Turvey back in Shepparton area after robbery

The search for armed man Stanley Turvey has entered a third day, with a vehicle stolen in Yarrawonga on Tuesday found dumped near Shepparton.
He had earlier demanded a lift to Finley after firing a gun into the air when approached by police in the Shepparton region on Monday.
A large-scale operation to locate Turvey continues on Wednesday, September 20, with Turvey considered armed and dangerous.
The latest information publicly released by police notes the stolen white HiLux was found at Fraser Street in Tatura on Tuesday afternoon.
The area, south west of Shepparton, is a built up residential zone.
Police are continuing to appeal for information to find Turvey.
Members of the public are warned not to approach him and to call Triple-0 if he is seen.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.