Search for armed man Stanley Turvey back in Shepparton area after robbery

By Blair Thomson
September 20 2023 - 10:21am
Stanley Turvey has distinctive facial tattoos. Picture supplied
The search for armed man Stanley Turvey has entered a third day, with a vehicle stolen in Yarrawonga on Tuesday found dumped near Shepparton.

