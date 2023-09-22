Escape hustle and bustle with charming yet modern rural home

BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 10
Nestled on 3.5 hectares of picturesque landscape, this substantial family home offers the perfect blend of modern living and rural charm.
Experience the joy of open-plan living in a light-filled and expansive setting. The large open living area flows seamlessly, creating a harmonious space for family gatherings and entertaining.
Unleash your culinary creativity in the beautifully designed kitchen with abundant storage space.
Indulge in the luxury of three well-appointed bathrooms, including a full ensuite in the master bedroom.
Awaken to the breathtaking sight of your very own in-ground swimming pool from the expansive master suite.
History meets functionality with two meticulously restored tobacco sheds. One features a full kitchen, while the other is a versatile space ideal for guests, a home office, or even a showroom.
A 15x8m shed with two horse boxes and access to a round yard, cattle yards, and a 4-bay open fronted shed provide lots of space for all your hobbies and needs.
Benefit from a two-megalitre water license sourced from the Kiewa River, combined with rainwater tanks, ensuring a reliable water supply.
Embrace the joys of sustainable living with a hot house chook yard and more. Grow your own produce and enjoy the satisfaction of a self-sufficient lifestyle.
