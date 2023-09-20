With catch phrases like "You squeeze it, we freeze it", and "Fertilising your dreams one donation at a time", there has been plenty of light-hearted banter among visitors and staff manning the Albury IVF stand at Henty this week.
The fertility specialists, led by IVF expert and beef farmer Dr Scott Giltrap, is exhibiting at the field days for the first time, hoping to "sow the seeds" of awareness and "harvest" interest in its donor program.
The team is sporting a range of cheeky black T-shirts - matched with aptly themed balloons - challenging farmers to ask themselves if they "have the balls" to be the "next stud" for Albury IVF's sperm donation program.
Nurse manager Kate Gordon said Albury IVF had embraced the rural theme at Henty, directing its awareness campaign and leaflets "along the lines of what you might see in a bull sale catalogue".
And healthy, sound specimens, with a good temperament are what they're after, she said.
"The ideal sperm donor candidate is between 18 and 45 years old and can have any pedigree (nationality) but no significant medical conditions," Ms Gordon explained.
"Strapping farmer lads need apply!"
But behind the jokes and ribald comments there is the very serious business of starting important conversations and providing information about Albury IVF's fertility services.
Ms Gordon said there was a serious shortage of egg donors and they were relying on international cryobanks to access sperm for patients.
And with infertility on the rise (thanks to the damaging effects of our modern lifestyles) and an increasing number of women waiting longer to have children, there is a huge need for fertility services.
"The information shows 20 per cent of children are now conceived through assisted reproduction," Ms Gordon said.
"And we're also looking at a 50 per cent decline in male sperm count and function in the past 50 years."
That's why there's a very serious thread behind slogans such as "Planting the seeds of hope".
Now while donors are not paid directly for their ahem, assistance, they can be reimbursed for reasonable expenses such as their time, travel and fuel costs, Ms Gordon explained.
So why do it?
"It's the greatest gift - giving the gift of life," she said.
The feedback at Henty has been overwhelmingly positive, according to Ms Gordon.
"What's interesting is the number of couples who've dropped in to reminisce about their own experiences," she said.
As for the number of people who've registered their interest in becoming a donor, well ... "the esky's already full".
"No, we can't take donations on site," Ms Gordon laughed.
"It will be interesting to see how many requests for contact we get as a result of the field days."
And, for those too shy to approach the team in person, there's a QR code outside you can scan if you're interested.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.