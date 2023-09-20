Luke Daly will play his final game for Albury in the Ovens and Murray grand final on Sunday.
Daly has decided to call time on his glittering career at the Sportsground, where he's won six senior premierships and played 264 matches.
The former Tigers coach, who turns 36 next week, made the announcement during Wednesday's grand final press conference at Lavington Sports Ground.
"It'll be my last game for the Tigers," Daly confirmed.
"Everyone's getting quicker and I felt like I was getting slower.
"The group we've got coming through, we've got a really healthy list and both our grades are playing in grand finals on the weekend.
"There comes a time when you'd like to play forever but that's not how it goes.
"I felt it was a good time, the position we're in as a club, as a group, as a healthy list, that it was a good way to step out."
Finishing on the O and M's biggest stage is one thing - but Daly has no intentions of ending his career at this level wearing a runners-up medal.
"That's not just for me but the carrot is for the playing group to all finish with a medal around your neck and to celebrate it," Daly said.
"That's the cherry on top and that's what we're all aiming for."
Sunday will be the 10th grand final of Daly's career, having won flags with Albury in 2010, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018.
He chalked up his 250th senior game for the club in the round two win over Myrtleford and has made 16 appearances this season under coaches Anthony Miles and Shaun Daly.
Daly is just as pumped for his final decider as any of the previous nine.
"It's a grand final, a chance to be crowned the best team of the year," he said.
"It's huge and I'm really looking forward to it.
"In the COVID year (2021), which got cut short, we didn't get the chance to have a crack at it so I feel, for our group now, it's a chance to get some recognition for the hard work we've put in.
"It's a huge occasion, I can't wait, and I know the boys are chomping at the bit.
"It's still a long time until we get to run out there but the excitement is building hugely at the club."
