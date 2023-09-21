It's hard for the House family to put into words how much it means to them to be a part of the club's first A-grade Ovens and Murray League grand final this weekend.
But when coach Jodie and daughters Shaylah, Mackensey and Blaynee look at the reaction from their supporters, they know it means just as much to them, if not more, to see all of their hard work pay off.
"Grandma (Jan) and grandpa (Ross) are there every single week," Shaylah said.
"They've been at every game we've played since we were about eight-years-old," Mackensey agreed.
"There's a photo of nan jumping up and celebrating. I didn't know she could jump that high, I was like, go grandma!" Shaylah added.
"They helped sponsor the new electronic scoreboard, did the fundraising for the first shelters they built and dad painted the netball posts and had a heart attack while he was up there," Jodie said.
"They are the little things you reminisce on when you think of the significance of this group making a grand final, it goes way beyond what some of the young players can even imagine.
"You just don't realise the behind the scenes stuff and what it means to people and that's something the girls acknowledge and are hanging onto."
Among their other biggest supporters is their father, and Jodie's husband, John, who played in the club's only senior football premiership in 1998.
"He always gives us his honest opinion," Mackensay said.
The club's footballers have also been showing plenty of support.
"They were instrumental I think in helping get B-grade over the line on Sunday," Jodie said.
While Jodie has never played in an A-grade Ovens and Murray grand final, she has ironically played in a B-grade decider for Lavington.
In her three years as a Panther, House coached both Sarah Meredith and Ange DeMamiel, who she will be coaching against this weekend.
"I think I rang her (Ange) about nine times to get her to Lavi," Jodie laughed.
The connections don't stop there, with former Lavington goaler, and relative of DeMamiel, Emily Stewart, now a Raider this season.
"She just fits in like she's family, and she's always here for dinner," Shaylah said.
"It's such a great bunch of girls and you can feel that across all the grades," Jodie said.
"It's that culture that takes time to develop across all teams, not just having that strength in one and everyone else sitting back watching."
While Jodie coaches the A and under-15s, Shaylah leads the under-17s and assists A, playing B and A, with Mackensey and Blaynee also playing A.
This season saw Raiders climb to netball Club Championship status.
While the House girls have previously found junior success at North Albury and Barnawartha, they know the significance of being one of the last two teams standing.
"When they came through to the Ovens and Murray John and I said to them, don't take those moments for granted when you make a grand final, because they're few and far between," Jodie said.
"We've always spoken about growing a culture where we could push into a top five position and hopefully one day play in a grand final, and now here it is."
They'll now approach their last test like they have nothing to lose.
"I think it's been more nerve-racking in the games we've played in the lead up to get here and now it's more a feeling of relief that we're here," Mackensey said.
"Our goal was to make the top five, and we've well and truly exceeded that."
