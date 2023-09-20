Wanted gunman Stanley Turvey shot dead by police during manhunt

A wanted armed man has been shot and killed by police in Ardmona following a major search operation.
A large number of officers attended an Ardmona property on Wednesday, September 20, as part of a search for Stanley Turvey, 33.
Police had received information that Turvey was at the address.
The 33-year-old confronted police while armed.
Special Operations Group officers shot him about 10.30am.
First aid was provided by paramedics but Turvey was pronounced dead at the scene.
Turvey had been armed with a firearm after shooting into the air to avoid arrest in the Shepparton region on Monday.
He forced a man to drive him to Finley then stole a woman's car at gunpoint at Yarrawonga on Tuesday morning.
The stolen vehicle was found in Tatura later on Tuesday before Turvey was found in Admona.
"Homicide Squad detectives will investigate the incident with oversight by Professional Standards Command, as per standard procedure," Sergeant Anita Brens said.
"The State Coroner has also been notified.
"Today's incident follows a significant search across regional Victoria by police for Turvey over the past three days.
"We would like to thank the community for assisting police with this investigation."
