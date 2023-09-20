Fletcher Parker is ready to put his grand final heartbreak behind him and make history with Holbrook.
The 20-year-old played 17 senior games for the Brookers in 2022 but was one of the hard-luck stories in September when he was dropped for the finals series.
Parker did end the year as a premiership player, helping the reserves to victory over Osborne, but then had to watch from the boundary as his senior compatriots stormed home to win the club's second flag of the day.
"It was pretty heart-breaking (to be left out) but I got to work in the twos and did what I needed to do there," Parker said.
"Grand final day was unreal.
"I was disappointed I wasn't out there with them but I was so happy for the rest of the boys, going in as the underdog.
"That last quarter, those last 10 minutes, when we knew we were home, was real good.
"There were a few who missed out - Benny Parker was another one - and it's not a good feeling but it made us work harder this year to get into the ones and hold our spot."
Parker has certainly done that, playing every game under coach Matt Sharp and kicking 35 goals for the reigning premier.
"It's been good," Parker said.
"Last year, I had a bit of an inconsistent season, a few up-and-down games, but this year I feel I've played more consistent footy and I've been kicking goals most weeks which has been real nice.
"I reckon I've improved a lot from playing a full year of seniors.
"I've been getting a bit more game time - last year I was on the bench here and there - and I'm extremely proud to play for the Holbrook footy club.
"I've played there since the day I started footy, Auskick and into under-14s.
"It's a great club and a great community, full of great people and everyone really gets around each other.
"You don't want to recruit good players if they're not good blokes as well and that's what we've got - a lot of really good blokes.
"Everyone gets to our functions and it's a really good community-based club.
"That's on the back of (president) Anthony Churchill, who's running a great club here."
Holbrook's season was on the line last weekend when they ran into Rand-Walbundrie-Walla in a fiercely-contested preliminary final.
But eventually they proved too strong for the Giants, with Parker slotting two goals in the 12.9 (81) to 8.8 (56) victory at Walbundrie.
"It was a tough win but we got there in the end," Parker said.
"The weather was hot and the footy was hot early, which we knew it would be.
"That's what finals footy's really about, I suppose, but it was good to run away with it in that last quarter.
"We know how much this means to our older supporters in particular and it's so good to have them getting around us and making them happy."
Parker's brilliant goal from an acute angle, which rounded off a quickfire Holbrook counter-attack late in the game on Saturday, spoke volumes of his growing confidence as a senior footballer.
"I had a bit of a quiet first half but I got to work in the second half and kicked a few goals, which was good," he said.
"That's my main job as a small forward and 'Sharpy' really gets around me.
"He's unreal, he puts confidence into you every week and knows you'll get the job done for him."
So the big question now is whether Holbrook, with Parker in the side, can replicate the same sort of grand final performance he watched from the fence last year and upset Osborne again.
"I reckon we can," he said.
"It's finals footy so anything can happen.
"But we need to start hot early, which we didn't in the last game against them.
"We played pretty much our worst and they brought the heat early so credit to them.
"They're hard to play against but we just need to bring our style of footy and I reckon we can win if we do that."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.