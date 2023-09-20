A small army of revheads lined Albury's Riverside Precinct, vying for a chance to get their hands on Australian racing's greatest prize.
Albury was the first stop on the Peter Brock Trophy Tour, which is en route to Mount Panorama for the 60th Bathurst 1000 in two weeks (October 5-8).
On on Wednesday, September 18, racing fans had the opportunity to rub shoulders with their favourite drivers, explore an array of display cars, and even test their skills with a pit-stop simulation during the event.
Albury's own and 2017 Bathurst 1000 winner, David Reynolds, returned to his hometown for the event and reflected on where it all started.
"My very first memories of motor racing would have been chasing my old man around in the forest when he used to race rally cars back in the day," he said.
Reynolds had his first taste of go-karting when he was five years old, and before long, he was hooked.
"I used to sit in school and daydream about being on the track," the former Scots School student said.
"I remember I was in math class in like year 4, and all I could think about was racing my go-kart - I obviously wasn't very good at school back then.
"But I always, in the back of my mind, knew I was going to be a professional racecar driver."
After many years of practice on the Wodonga race track, Reynolds finally got his shot at the big time in 2007, when he made his professional racing debut at the Sandown 500.
"It was a disaster, a complete disaster," Reynolds said.
Despite a stalling start, he quickly found his footing and ascended through the ranks.
In 2017, he got to lift the coveted Peter Brock Trophy for himself.
"It was the coolest feeling in the world," Reynolds said.
"It's funny, but you don't realise how much that race means to you or means to other people until you win it.
"The feeling was surreal, and it is a moment I'll remember for the rest of my life."
Reynolds currently drives for Grove Racing, steering the No.26 Ford Mustang.
He said that although his season has been "up and down", he hasn't lost his love of racing.
"When you're driving a car flat out, there's no better feeling," he said.
