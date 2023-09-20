Two players face the gut-wrenching prospect of playing the penultimate games for their clubs before being dropped for Sunday's grand final.
Yarrawonga confirmed on-baller Harry Wheeler will play his first game in 78 days against Albury at Lavington Sportsground after overcoming a knee injury, while only a medical clearance is stopping the Tigers' George Horlin-Smith winning a recall from a nasty facial injury in the qualifying final win against Wangaratta on September 2.
"(He had a) little hairline fracture in the eye socket and his nose was a little bit out of joint, but that's OK, it's happened to him before, had some symptoms after it, headaches," Albury co-coach Shaun Daly revealed at yesterday's grand final press conference.
"He's got to tick a few boxes before Sunday, so probably not going to know until Friday, potentially Saturday, when we see some doctors.
"It's out of our hands, if they say yes, he plays, if they say no, he doesn't play."
The former Geelong-Gold Coast midfielder-forward is a great mate of Tigers' co-coach and ex-Suns' team-mate Anthony Miles, but when he made his comeback to the sport this year, they knew he would only play limited games, given his extensive work commitments at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Sydney.
He's played five games and if passed fit, will be only his second game in seven weeks.
However, Horlin-Smith's grunt work in the midfield can't be underestimated.
Meanwhile, Wheeler's place has been confirmed.
"He's 100 per cent to play, he's done everything right since he hurt his knee and if anyone was going to get up it was Harry," Pigeons' captain Leigh Masters offered.
"The last week and a half he's been doing it (full contact work) ... he's really started to ramp it up now."
The courageous on-baller was one of two heartache stories last year, missing the three-point grand final loss to Wangaratta after shoulder surgery following the qualifying final.
Michael Gibbons also missed with a hamstring from the same game, so the fact he and Wheeler are playing means it's a much stronger outfit.
And Wheeler's inclusion means a player will be dropped from the 17-point grand final qualifier win over Albury.
"There's a few players that are aware they might (be dropped), I don't think the final selection's been made yet, whoever does miss out is going to be pretty stiff," Masters explained.
