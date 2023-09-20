The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Les Schmutter reflects on 50 years selling flooring on the Border

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated September 20 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 5:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's not every day you see someone in their 70s head-hunted for a job.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.