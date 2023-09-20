Grand finalists Lavington and Wodonga Raiders faced the media on Wednesday ahead of Sunday's showdown on court.
This will be the Panthers' first grand final appearance since 2017 while Raiders have never played in the final match of an A-grade season before.
Lavington coach Linda Charlton was joined at the press conference by captain Maddi Lloyd, fresh from her Toni Wilson Medal success on Monday night.
Jodie House and Mackensey House were at Lavington Sports Ground representing Raiders, who have four of their five netball sides playing on grand final day.
Journalists from TV, radio and print quizzed the quartet about their preparations and what Sunday's game means to their respective clubs.
The Ovens and Murray A-grade grand final starts at 12.15pm on Sunday.
