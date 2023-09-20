One of the biggest grand final crowds in Tallangatta and district league history triggered an internet outage which caused EFTPOS machines to crash at Sandy Creek last Saturday.
The league was forced to let more than an estimated 1000 footy fans in for free who arrived at Sandy Creek without cash.
League officials posted on its Facebook page by mid-morning on grand final day advising of the issue and encouraged patrons to bring cash if attending the biggest match of the season.
TDFL president Jarrod Stephenson said he estimated the crash may have cost the league coffers more than $15,000 with adult entry $15.
"The Lions Club volunteers on the gate estimate that maybe one in every four cars got in for nothing after 9.30am," Stephenson said.
"So that is not only a significant loss of revenue but also the ability to give an accurate crowd figure.
"The reason the EFTPOS tripped out was the overload on the phone tower.
"It had a good signal but couldn't hold the connection because of the signal jam.
"We had 7500 people at the grand final last year and didn't have one issue with EFTPOS.
"So when it tripped out, which was while the fourths was playing, tells me the crowd was over 7500 then.
"I don't know how much money it has cost the league.
"I will be following up the problem with Telstra who do have a communications tower on wheels which is used at the Man From Snowy River and Henty Field Days.
"It just helps cope with the extra phone signal when you get a massive crowd.
"I'm not sure how much that costs.
"But if we have done ourselves out of $10,000 to $20,000 in gate takings, it might cost $3000 to $4000 to have the trailer there, it will be worth it won't it?"
The EFTPOS drama was the only hiccup on what proved to be a massive day for the league.
The picturesque Sandy Creek Ground was in pristine condition with perfect weather in the mid-20s.
"I don't think we could have asked for anything more to be honest," Stephenson said.
"The behaviour of the crowd was exceptional.
"The day ended up being exactly what it should be and that's a pleasant day out for the whole family and thousands and thousands of people there to enjoy it.
"The ground was absolutely perfect and it is a credit to our volunteer groundskeeper Steve Knight.
"To play as many games as we have over four weekends and it still looked immaculate.
"The aerial drone shot that went up on social media on the Friday night after the ground was marked and the patterns on the oval, it just highlighted how pristine the surface was."
Stephenson predicted in the lead-up to the grand final that the league could attract a crowd of five figures and is confident more than 10,000 people went through the gates on Saturday.
"You talk to anybody that has been going to Sandy Creek for a long time and they all agree that there were as many cars out there that there has ever been," he said.
"It was enormous.
"Because of that EFTPOS issue it is really hard to give an official gate.
"But I have no doubt that we achieved our goal of a crowd of 10,000 plus but we have no way of verifying that.
"The second semi-final was a crowd of 5000 and we had more cars at Sandy Creek by 9.30 am on grand final day than we did for that match.
"So even before the fourths kicked off we had 5000 people at the ground."
The league has since posted on its Facebook page that anyone who did get in for nothing over the weekend can still pay with a link provided.
"We have put a post on Facebook to explain the situation and highlight that anybody who didn't pay on the weekend, still can," Stephenson said.
"It's been pleasing to see that dozens of people have taken the opportunity to pay, which as a league we are grateful for.
"We are not trying to pass the blame onto anybody else and it's our problem.
"But it is refreshing to see some people say, listen we had a good day out and got in for nothing but we are happy to contribute."
Radio 2AY's live stream of all the grand finals also proved immensely popular.
"There were more than 10,000 views across the four grades with the seniors attracting more than 6500," Stephenson said.
"That was the amount of people that hit the site with a peak viewing of 1500 during the seniors.
"They are ridiculous numbers when you think about it.
"It was also interesting to hear that people from 11 different countries also tuned in to the live stream.
"We are a country league and people have that connection to it, whether they are in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne or overseas, they still want to watch it."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.