A North East mayor says the Victorian government's decision to tax short stay accommodation properties won't address a lack of housing in the region.
Alpine Council mayor John Forsyth is concerned the 7.5 per cent tax announced as part of the state's housing plan on Wednesday, September 20, which aimed to build 800,000 homes across Victoria by 2034, offered no major benefits to his shire, especially when it came to residences for key workers.
"It doesn't at all address the problem that Alpine Shire faces with short-term rental accommodation, in the fact that it does not make accommodation for our key workers any more affordable," he said.
"What it eventually will do is just put up the price of somebody to come to stay in a property, which theoretically then improves the value of that property and makes it more expensive.
"If people are still queuing up to stay somewhere, an extra 20 bucks is neither here nor there."
The construction of more social housing across the state is a key element to the plan, but Alpine Shire is not a local government area where they will be built.
Cr Forsyth said extra services that are supplied by a local government area to account for short term accommodation, such as extra waste collection in peak times, were also not addressed by the reform.
"The fact that country Victoria has 50 per cent of the short stay market and yet will only get 25 per cent of the funds and social housing created means country Victoria is again propping up Labor's Melbourne heartland," Mr Tilley said.
Victorian holiday-makers will become the first in Australia to pay a tax on short stays.
The state government will also outlaw prospective tenants from rent bidding, increase the minimum notice to vacate from 60 to 90 days' time, and ban landlords from raising rent for a year after asking the previous tenant to vacate.
A new agency will be set up to resolve disputes between landlords and tenants, and limits placed on the information agents and landlords can keep on file, and for how long.
