The pain of last season's grand final defeat is driving Osborne to even greater lengths to exact revenge over Holbrook this weekend.
Tigers captain Duncan McMaster has vowed to put the gutting 11.13 (79) to 7.8 (50) defeat behind him once and for all by lifting the premiership cup at Walbundrie on Saturday.
Despite having won 53 of their last 55 matches, Osborne are still chasing their first premiership since 2019 and McMaster's message heading into the decider is clear.
"This has been a long time coming after losing last year," he said.
"It was a very disappointing outcome that day.
"Going into it, we had a lot of confidence, being undefeated through the whole season as well as the season before that.
"But we didn't get the bounce of the ball on the day and Holbrook were just too good, especially in that last quarter when they really pulled away and we couldn't stop them.
"It was disappointing but, at the same time, it makes this year mean so much more to us and hopefully we can get one back on them.
"The boys have worked really hard in the off-season and during the season.
"We're really keen and excited by the opportunity to have another crack at it.
"What happened last year has driven me heaps - and not just me but everyone.
"We've got a fire in the belly to come out and play our best footy and hopefully come away with the win."
Osborne beat Holbrook by 38 points in round three but the tables were turned in round 14 when Matt Sharp's side triumphed by 16 points at Holbrook.
However, the Tigers signalled their intent with a crushing 60-point victory in the second semi-final, consigning the Brookers to the preliminary final for the second season running.
Holbrook saw off the challenge of Rand-Walbundrie-Walla last weekend but now they face the ultimate test against an Osborne side full of desire.
"The team's in a lot better position and we're a lot better prepared this year than last year - because of last year's result," McMaster said.
"We've been working through a few different situations, working on taking the pace out of the game and trying to get it back on our terms as we need to and working on that at training.
"We always know we're up against it when we face Holbrook and they've been a great club for a long time.
"We aim to be the best, so to have that competitive nature in games at the top of the ladder is really important.
"But it would be great to have some other teams in the mix.
"If you look at who we've played over the last finals games, it's mostly been Holbrook so we're looking forward to the day when there's a good variety and we play some other teams in finals."
