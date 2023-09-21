Alcohol behind fight with police, security, at Red Hot Summer Tour gig

A woman who assaulted a police officer during a drunken altercation at a Wodonga gig has been told it was a very ugly experience.
Lauren Tribolet had been drinking Canadian Club and cola at the Red Hot Summer Tour at Gateway Lakes.
Police had been patrolling the April 1 event this year, which had 5000 attendees, when a fight erupted in a VIP marquee.
Tribolet was being restrained on the ground when officers arrived, and was screaming at security guards.
Her anger then shifted to police, and she resisted attempts by officers to move her.
A senior sergeant warned Tribolet she would be arrested for being drunk.
She rose to her feet and pushed the Wodonga officer into a fence before he arrested her.
She continued to struggle and was taken to the ground by police and security.
Tribolet refused to walk to a divisional van and pushed her foot against a door to prevent it from closing, but was eventually taken to the Wodonga station.
She later told police she couldn't recall being arrested.
Lawyer Dane Keenes said his client's partner had been struck in a fight, Tribolet had seen him being restrained, and was concerned about his well-being.
"It's clear that alcohol very much does underpin the offending," he said.
Trioblet, who works for a hay exporting company in Tocumwal, has had a clean criminal record since 2011.
Magistrate Victoria Campbell said she had no doubt Tribolet would feel embarrassment and remorse.
"It sounds altogether a very ugly experience, and I trust that it won't happen again," she said in Wodonga court this week.
Tribolet was placed on an adjourned undertaking and must donate $2000 to a women's health centre.
