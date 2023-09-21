A Lavington man with a "substantial" addiction to methamphetamine has tallied a cluttered record of crime in recent times, but not enough to keep him in jail.
Jarrod Scott Heather's overall litany of offending largely comprises domestic violence and dishonesty, including his decision last year to fleece $8000 from his boss.
He accessed his work's wage system to make four transfers to his own account, including one for $5000.
But Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin said the community "would be best protected" by having Heather undergo rehabilitation outside of jail.
Ms McLaughlin said she noted how his family had always remained supportive of him, "but that has not helped him overcome (his) drug addiction in the last three years".
The seriousness of his offending, she said, and the ongoing nature of it meant specific deterrence "has a large role to play in this sentencing exercise".
Heather, who will turn 30 on Saturday, September 23, was handed a 22-month jail term, to be served in the community by way of an intensive corrections order.
However, Ms McLaughlin then reduced the term to 20 months, given that such an order could not be backdated to when Heather went into custody.
The court heard Heather had spent 43 days in Junee jail, bail refused, before his sentencing this week on several charge sequences.
Defence lawyer Glenn Moody said Heather's jail stretch "has been a really significant eye-opener" for his client.
"He has drive to do well and live a good life in that regard," he said, referring to Heather's wish to be there for his family.
Mr Moody said Heather was committed to tackling both his illicit drug and mental health issues, though Ms McLaughlin noted there was no evidence on the latter before the court.
Ms McLaughlin especially highlighted Heather's offending involving his employer, where he abused a position of trust to access "the victim's hard-earned money".
She said Heather had been given "numerous opportunities" since 2019, through community corrections orders, to tackle his illicit drug addiction, but instead "has done little to meaningfully address that".
Heather previously pleaded guilty to five charges of dishonestly obtain a financial advantage by deception, three of larceny and a singe charge of intentionally or recklessly destroy or damage property.
The court was told Heather had been working for a business in Townsend Street, Albury, in 2022.
On June 13 that year, the owner received a text message from Westpac indicating that someone was trying to set up "cardless cash" through his account.
He immediately checked his bank statements and saw four unauthorised transfers into the bank account of "Jarrod S. Heather".
These comprised a $1000 Osko transfer on May 30, $1500 on June 10 and a total of $5500 around June 13.
"The victim has a (bank) token (password) that remains in the office drawer at his place of work in order to place payments into his staff members' bank accounts," police said.
Heather committed his crimes using that token.
He was sentenced also for an incident where he and a woman he then shared a house with in Union Road, North Albury, stole tools valued at $2974 from a Toyota Hilux parked in the same street on June 26, 2023, just before midnight.
CCTV footage captured the pair taking a reciprocating saw from the ute, then walking off.
They returned 10 minutes later and took the remaining tools, none of which were recovered.
Heather also stole a parcel containing a $180 Ovira period pain massager that was left at the front door of an address in Macauley Street on June 13.
It was delivered at 9.08am and Heather picked it up and walked away at 9.23am.
The victim's wife checked CCTV footage sent to her phone and forwarded this to her husband.
"On his way home, the victim was driving on Fallon Street, North Albury, and saw the accused walking along Mate Street," police said.
The victim stopped him to ask about the stolen parcel, but Heather denied any wrongdoing.
Heather was sentenced also for the $800 larceny of a woman's mobile phone and credit card, for committing an $890 fraud on her and for destroying some of her property.
Ms McLaughlin ordered Heather to obey an 8pm to 6am curfew for the first two months of his order and that he pay compensation of $9870.
