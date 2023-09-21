The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Magistrate decides Lavington man's rehabilitation's best served under supervision

By Albury Court
September 21 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Lavington man with a "substantial" addiction to methamphetamine has tallied a cluttered record of crime in recent times, but not enough to keep him in jail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.