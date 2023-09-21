A PLANNING permit for a Dan Murphy's liquor store for Wodonga has been approved with little fanfare, in contrast to the strong opposition the retailer's initially preferred site drew.
The consent came from Wodonga Council staff, rather than councillors, after the proposal to set-up in the former Coles supermarket in High Street was lodged more than three months ago.
To be decided by councillors it would have needed at least five objections or have three councillors support it being called up for a decision in the chamber.
The low-key approval follows a backlash to the Endeavour Group originally proposing to open its Wodonga Dan Murphy's store in the Junction Place precinct.
Despite the planning approval, Endeavour Group is unable to say when the High Street store will open because it is still waiting for liquor license approval.
The move comes as the council seeks feedback on its draft alcohol policy.
It addresses consumption, health and safety impacts and planning aspects related to alcohol in the city.
Councillor Danny Lowe told this week's council meeting that it was "alarming" to read of the level of domestic violence linked to alcohol in Wodonga.
Councillor Danny Chamberlain was concerned public boozing in the CBD was not addressed by the draft policy.
"Some people....spend a bit of time around some of the local parks in and around the CBD during the day with open canisters of alcohol and bits and pieces and that may very well be a policing matter but I think we probably should be looking to address that within this framework," Cr Chamberlain said.
"I would have liked to have seen that in the document before it went out."
The council is also circulating a draft gambling policy, which has a focus on poker machines, for public feedback.
Cr Lowe also noted concerning data presented in that policy.
"There's some statistics in this document that you may want to have a look at, things about being the highest in the state per head of capita for machines that we have here and also the amount per capita we actually spend on gambling in Wodonga," Cr Lowe said.
"They're not figures that we as a city should be proud of, that's for sure."
Both the alcohol and gambling policies will return to a council meeting for discussion before final approval.
