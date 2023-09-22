SHOW UP
Sass & Secrets Show, Corryong Memorial Hall, Saturday, September 23, at 6pm. Cost: $25.
Sensationally tantalising and outrageous magic show, with music, illusion, and comedy.
Multi-award winning illusionist and mentalist Cath Jamison and comedy cabaret star Aurora Kurth are touring and bringing this wickedly funny, original theatrical cabaret to the Upper Murray. Featuring awe-inspiring magic and fabulous live music, as well as interactive comedy. Tickets for $25 can be bought here.
LISTEN UP
An Die Musik, Christ Church Beechworth, Sunday, September 24, 2.30pm to 4.30pm.
Listen to the choir of Queen's College for an afternoon of German music from Bach to Brahms, the choir will sing works from his ravishing Geistliches Lied, Mendelssohn's youthful Verleih uns Frieden, and Bach's Cantata O Jesu Christ, meins Lebens Lich. Rebekah Weaich will be a soloist, with tickets from $25. More information can be found here.
PADDLES UP
Dragon boating: Come with a friend session, Gateway Lakes, Saturday, September 23, 8.45am to 10.30am
Want to make fitness and fun a permanent part of your 2023? Grab a friend (or come by yourself, plenty of friends to be made) and come along to see what dragon boat racing is all about. All equipment is supplied, so all you need to do is complete a registration and bring a drink bottle. Bookings: warriordragons.com.au/registration.
GEEK UP
GeekCon: comic, gaming and pop culture convention, Wangaratta Library, Saturday, September 23, 2pm to 5pm.
Supported by the Victorian government, the afternoon will include Cosplay competitions, guest speakers such as Rob Lloyd and Eleanore Boniface, gaming tournaments and graphic novels. It is open to everyone who enjoys anything "geeky".
ROLL UP
Charity Bowls Day: Howlong Golf Resort, Sunday, September 24, 10am start.
Murray River Police will be supporting the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre with a charity event. Twenty-eight team positions are available at $60 per team of three. There will be two games of 12 and a sausage sizzle included. The community is urged to come down and support the event. For more information call the clubhouse on 6026 5321 or contact Brad Blanchard on 0499 773 397.
BUCKLE UP
Wodonga TAFE Logic site open day, Barnawartha North, Saturday, September 23, 9am to 1pm.
Step into a world of exploration and envision, while discovering ample opportunities - from heavy vehicle licensing to motorsport mechanics, anyone interested can forge connections with industry professionals and instructors, watch live demonstrations on skills and mastery that comes with the courses. A free barbecue lunch and refreshments will be available on the day, entry is free.
ROCK UP
Rock Agenda's Rock Party: Sodens Hotel, Saturday, September 23, from 9pm.
Join the Melbourne cover band bringing its show to Albury. Rock the night away with covers from INXS, ACDC, Kenny Loggins, Blink 182, Easybeats, Robert Palmer and more. The classic rock/fund band has dance hits to suit everyone from the '70s, '80s '90s and 2000s. No cost, just rock up.
EAT UP
High Tea for Homeless, Go Church Thurgoona, Saturday, September 23, 12pm to 3pm.
An afternoon filled with treats, good company and a chance to make a difference in the lives of those less fortunate. Go Church will be raising funds for the homeless hub. There will be sandwiches, baked scones and pastries as well as tea. The cost is $20 per person. To book contact Jo Darling on 0403 933 582.
LOOK UP
Knights for lights, Albury LibraryMuseum Foyer display, Sunday, September 24.
Up, down and all around - signs are there to direct, advise and advertise. Big, bright and of a bygone era, the signs on display were once a familiar sight in the streets of Albury.
This exhibition highlights unique signage in the AlburyCity Collection and reveals the forgotten and unexpected stories of the people and places they served.
CRAFT UP
CraftAlive, Wodonga Hedgerow Court, Sunday, September 24.
A hands-on event featuring the best from the region and interstate, the show is packed full of the latest craft supplies, kits, displays and equipment. It's a chance to learn, explore and view. Sunday is the last day of the three-day event. Tickets are from $15 and can be bought at the door or online.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.