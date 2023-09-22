The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Corryong lifes a cabaret, in this secret, sassy show sure to impress

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
September 22 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
illusionist and mentalist Cath Jamison and comedy cabaret star Aurora Kurth look forward to bringing their quirky show to Corryong, while on tour. Picture supplied.
illusionist and mentalist Cath Jamison and comedy cabaret star Aurora Kurth look forward to bringing their quirky show to Corryong, while on tour. Picture supplied.

SHOW UP

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.