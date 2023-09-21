Dan Kelly has been hit with a 19-week suspension for his conduct during Wangaratta's semi-final defeat to Albury United.
The 29-year-old was shown a straight red card for striking United's Ryan Luty towards the end of the first half at South Wangaratta Reserve, an act which earned Kelly a five-week suspension.
And for his role in the escalation of trouble as the players walked off the field at half-time, Kelly was banned for a further 14 weeks after being charged with bringing the game into disrepute.
An incident report was lodged by the referee and statements were taken from both clubs before the Albury-Wodonga Football Association's disciplinary committee met to rule on the incident.
Kelly did not attend the hearing, nor did any Wangaratta officials.
The punishment effectively rules out Kelly for the entire 2024 season although he does have a chance to appeal the penalty.
The length of the suspension is an indication of the tough stance AWFA takes against violence in a bid to stamp out any similar incidents in future.
