There has never been a day quite like it for the Mooney family.
Wodonga Raiders may head to Lavington Sports Ground this weekend having never won a netball premiership but sisters Eliza and Sarah will have three shots between them on Sunday.
Sarah will take the court for Raiders in the 15-and-under grand final against Wodonga at 9am before big sister Eliza lines up for the 17-and-under clash with the Bulldogs from 10.15am.
Raiders will also have 17-year-old Eliza at their disposal for the A-grade showpiece against Lavington at 12.15pm, with mum Leonie - the club treasurer and netball linchpin - holding her breath on the sidelines throughout.
"It's pretty exciting to think that this year it's not just the 17s playing," Eliza said.
"I wouldn't say I find it nerve-wracking, I actually find it quite exciting and I enjoy taking it all in because it's a really fun experience.
"I've been in the 17s for four years and the first year, I sat on the bench a lot.
"I had to work really hard at trainings and I'd get mainly a half of netball.
"But last year I started to see improvement, continued to work hard and got opportunities in both goal shooter and goal keeper.
"Then I got offered A-grade opportunities and I think I've really taken it all on board."
Whatever happens on Sunday, 15-year-old Sarah's name will go down in the history books as having played in the Ovens and Murray's first ever 15-and-under grand final.
She helped Raiders come from behind to beat North Albury 41-38 after extra time in a thrilling preliminary final at Birallee Park last weekend.
"It was very tense," Sarah said.
"But I actually like it when it's pretty intense, it makes me work harder and brings the best out of me.
"It feels so good when you know you're into a grand final; it was such relief that we'd won.
"This year has been really fun, I love playing on a Saturday and being around everyone at the club."
The two sisters study at Albury High School and Leonie has loved watching and being a part of their netball education.
"There's nothing better than to watch your kids succeed at a club you've been at for so long," she said.
"I take so much pride in the girls, it's just terrific.
"It's amazing to see this now because they grew up here.
"There were plenty of Saturdays when they wanted to go home when they were little but I would be staying and they'd be saying 'every time you stop, you talk to someone, when can we go home?'
"But now they're so much a part of it, they love coming to training and it's their environment as much as mine now.
"It's our club and it's really special to have them here and to watch them develop their netball to a level where they're playing this high standard in the Ovens and Murray."
On one of the league's most dramatic days of netball action, Eliza stepped off the bench to play a pivotal role for Raiders in the A-grade tussle with reigning premiers Yarrawonga.
With Jodie House's side up against it in a cauldron-like atmosphere, Eliza was given the job of nullifying Pigeons shooter and O and M legend Sarah Moore, who was runner-up in the Toni Wilson Medal count.
"For me, it was just about focusing on what Jodie was sending me on to do," Eliza said.
"It was really to stick one-on-one with (Moore), stay in front and really challenge her when she went out to receive it.
"It was about trying to use my height to my advantage.
"When we were going into extra time, I felt like we could definitely keep going all the way to win the game.
"But the last couple of minutes (when Raiders were in front) felt like they were taking forever.
"It wasn't until we got one or two turnovers that I thought we might be able to actually win it.
"It was a pretty amazing achievement for all of the girls.
"Game days for me go pretty quick, playing 17s and A-grade, so I don't get much time to stop and appreciate it.
"I don't think I fully took it in until probably Monday and even now, it's still quite hard to believe!"
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.