Police continue to investigate fire that gutted North Albury toilet block

Police continue to investigate a fire that gutted a North Albury toilet block.
Fire crews were called to the brick building on the intersection of Union Road and Corella Street on Thursday morning last week.
The September 14 blaze caused significant damage and led to the closure of the toilets.
Police are investigating the matter and have confirmed charges are yet to be laid.
An Albury Council statement noted the incident caused "serious damage".
"For everyone's safety, we've had to temporarily close it while our awesome property and building team is on the scene boarding it up," a spokesman said.
Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.
