However ferocious the contest in Saturday's grand final, Sam Joyce has been there and got the t-shirt.
The former solider took the field for grudge matches between rival armed forces during a military career which took him away from Holbrook for almost a decade.
So it's fair to say he's ready for the challenge of Osborne at Walbundrie.
"We played against the Air Force and the Navy and those games were brutal," Joyce said.
"There's a lot of pride at stake and it's probably the most physical footy you'll ever come across.
"We won the cup the year I played, so that was pretty good.
"Joining the Defence Force was something I always wanted to do from my younger teenage years. A few of my older mates had already been and done it so I just thought it was something I'd be interested in.
"It was definitely worth doing; if I had my time again, I'd probably do the same thing.
"I don't regret it in any way but moving back to Holbrook, I realised what I'd sacrificed and why I missed it.
"I thought it was time to make the effort to come back and give back to the community and enjoy myself a little bit more, the family-orientated environment the club gives out, which makes it a very easy transition to come back to."
Joyce played four senior games for the Brookers before heading interstate and turning out for Hahndorf in the Hills Football League from 2013-19 whenever his Army schedule allowed.
But the son of Holbrook life member and former club secretary Graeme Joyce always had a sense of unfinished business in the back of his mind.
"Playing in a grand final a pretty big deal for me," Joyce said.
"I've been away from Holbrook for about 10 years but I played all my juniors here so it's what I've always wanted to do.
"The reason I came back is to play footy for Holbrook and to get this far.
"Dad's been a part of the club well and truly before I came along but it's not just him, it's all the blokes of a similar age who I've idolised for so long.
"You see their photos up in the premiership sides from way back when and it's always been a goal for myself and a lot of my mates to be that sort of person for the next generation coming through.
"To win on Saturday would be pretty unbelievable, I reckon.
"It's something I've definitely thought about for a lot of years so hopefully we can make it happen."
Joyce was on course to scratch that particular itch last year, playing almost every game in seniors until breaking several ribs against Billabong Crows in round 17.
From there, it was a race against time to get back playing and when he did return, Joyce had to settle for a place in the reserves on grand final day.
"I found it hard to get back into the ones with the side we had," Joyce said.
"I'd played the whole season in the ones so that's where I wanted to be - but the way I looked at it was, you've just got to do what's right for the club.
"I still had the opportunity to be a part of their most successful day in the modern era so I was more than happy to just be there having only just returned from South Australia."
Since splitting his time equally between the seniors and reserves in 2021, the 30-year-old has cemented himself as one of Holbrook's best 21.
"I think I flew under the radar a fair bit just because I'd never met any of the current coaching staff and they didn't really know who I was for a while," he said.
"But a fair few of my mates that I'd played juniors with were still there and it was as if I'd never left from that side of things.
"I was in the leadership group last year and went straight into vice-captain this year.
"I was surprised - but I've been enjoying it.
"I was given the opportunity to run a fair bit of our pre-season, given my fitness background.
"There's a lot of things you can transition over, including fitness and discipline but also having played for the Army, they teach the same sort of things a normal club would anyway so it all blends in together pretty well."
Holbrook's reserves also face Osborne in the grand final on Saturday in a rematch of the 2022 decider which the Brookers won by a goal.
