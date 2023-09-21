Three Kelly brothers left Paulstown in Ireland in the 1850s. Their sister Mary, who was employed in Sydney, paid their fare on the ship Hilton as she feared that they may be conscripted for the Crimean War.
Martin Kelly purchased an area of 80 acres (about 32 hectares) on which Kelly Park is, from W. McFarland in 1872. The majority of this land was heavily under vines at that time.
The Kelly brothers cleared the land and farmed this property in conjunction with other nearby land and a house they called Melrose. Council purchased this land in 1963 when Cr Bill Richardson and Cr Jack Hore were in council.
Melrose Drive and the industrial estate were named after the Kelly property.
Simon Carroll, a cousin of the Kelly brothers, emigrated with them and also came to Wodonga. Carroll's Lane and Carroll's Creek honour that family.
The Kellys and Carrolls helped populate Wodonga, having 14 and 12 children respectively.
Carroll's Lane, Carroll's Creek, Kelly Park and Kelly Street were all named for the families.
Eileen Cochrane, a granddaughter, told us in 2007 that Martin Kelly had the land from cemetery lane where it runs down the side of the cemetery towards Barnawartha. That land went north through to the Murray River.
Simon Carroll didn't own any high ground at that time. Martin had more money and was more ambitious than Simon.
Simon took up land down on the creek. Being newcomers to the country they didn't know of the big floods they'd get and all that land would be flooded.
Martin Kelly's grandson, also called Martin, remembers his father telling him that during World War II three large bombers landed on that 80 acres, stayed overnight and flew off the next day.
Because it was wartime, no one was allowed to photograph them or report them.
He said the area was large enough for them to take off without problems which they did, flying down the paddock towards Wodonga Creek to take off.
Martin was also told that during the war, a small plane landed in an emergency and had to be carted away on a truck because it belly landed and was damaged.
