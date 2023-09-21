The Border Mail
THEN AND NOW: With 14 and 12 kids, the Kellys and Carrolls helped Wodonga grow

By Uta Wiltshire Wodonga & District Historical Society
Updated September 21 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 4:00pm
This photograph of Wodonga shows the area that is now Kelly Park. Picture supplied by Wodonga & District Historical Society
Three Kelly brothers left Paulstown in Ireland in the 1850s. Their sister Mary, who was employed in Sydney, paid their fare on the ship Hilton as she feared that they may be conscripted for the Crimean War.

