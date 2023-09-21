Benambra MP Bill Tilley has labelled the Victorian government's plan to apply a levy to short stay accommodation as a "lazy tax" that will drive people away from Victoria.
The strategy outlined the state's plan to build 800,000 new homes over the next 10 years, including 152,000 in regional and rural Victoria, with taxes collected from the short stay levy to fund the construction and maintenance of social and affordable housing.
"The fact that country Victoria has 50 per cent of the short stay market and yet will only get 25 per cent of the funds and social housing created means country Victoria is again propping up Labor's Melbourne heartland," Mr Tilley said.
"Labor's broke and when they run out of money, they come after yours."
Mr Tilley said the short stay boom, particularly in popular North East tourist towns such as Beechworth and Bright, has created a shortage of long-term rental properties.
"In NSW, short stays need to be registered. They need to meet safety and compliance demands - they don't penalise the punter by putting a tax on their stay," Mr Tilley said.
Airbnb Australia and New Zealand public policy head Michael Crosby hit out at the scope of the levy, declaring it has been set too high and will give hotels a free kick.
"A rate this high could have a negative impact on the appeal of Victoria as a tourism destination," he said.
"The 7.5 per cent increase means owners need only remove themselves from listing on platforms to avoid paying the levy," he said.
Mr Andrews rejected the caution that renters and property owners could find a way around paying the fee by turning to illegitimate platforms.
"There are many different ways in which people try and avoid paying tax and the State Revenue Office are expert in finding those people and making sure that people do pay their fair share," Mr Andrews told reporters on Thursday, September 21.
"If you're eligible to pay the tax then you will be paying that tax."
