The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

EDITORIAL: Albury-Wodonga residents have every right to feel let down by pandemic inquiry

Xavier Mardling
By Xavier Mardling
September 22 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Albury-Wodonga residents have every right to feel let down by revelations that an inquiry into Australia's response to the COVID-19 pandemic won't include decisions taken by the states on lockdowns and border closures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Xavier Mardling

Xavier Mardling

Border Mail Editor

Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. He returned to The Border Mail as editor in 2023.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.