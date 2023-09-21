Albury-Wodonga residents have every right to feel let down by revelations that an inquiry into Australia's response to the COVID-19 pandemic won't include decisions taken by the states on lockdowns and border closures.
If there were any communities more severely impacted by border closures across our vast country, there certainly weren't many.
Maybe Tweed Heads and Coolangatta on the NSW and Queensland border.
Maybe.
In announcing the inquiry, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese revealed the terms of reference would include vaccinations, treatments and key medical supplies, mental health support, financial support and assistance for Australians abroad.
Quite remarkably, the inquiry will not probe individual state and territory decisions on lockdowns and other key decisions made by premiers and chief ministers during the pandemic.
Try explaining that to the thousands of Border residents who couldn't cross the Lincoln Causeway each day.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton accused the PM of protecting Labor state leaders and it's hard to dismiss that argument given lockdowns and border closures won't be part of the inquiry.
Opposition health spokeswoman Anne Ruston summed the situation up well when she said state and territory leaders needed to be held to account for their role in the response.
"If we are going to have an inquiry, you need to look at all aspects of the pandemic," she said.
Anything less than that treats Border residents with contempt.
