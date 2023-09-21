The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Senate bank inquiry hears from Hume Bank chief on Holbrook opening

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
September 21 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Impacts of bank branch closures are given to Senator Linda White, committee secretary Jeanette Radcliffe, Senator Matthew Canavan and Senator Gerard Rennick in Junee. Picture from The Daily Advertiser
Impacts of bank branch closures are given to Senator Linda White, committee secretary Jeanette Radcliffe, Senator Matthew Canavan and Senator Gerard Rennick in Junee. Picture from The Daily Advertiser

THE Australian Banking Association is failing to realise branches have more value to small towns than being straight transaction sites, Hume Bank's chief executive has told a Senate inquiry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.