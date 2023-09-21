Police happy with Upper Murray hunter behaviour as deer operation ends

Police are pleased with the results of an Upper Murray deer shooter operation.
Officers from Tallangatta, Corryong, Mitta, Walwa and Bethanga ran Operation Velvet from May to August.
Sergeant Tim Mooney said police spoke to about 72 hunters, conducted firearm checks, 64 vehicle checks and 62 breath tests.
A Hinchinbrook man, 63, was charged with firearms charges during the operation.
He will face court at a later date.
"I am happy with the behaviour of the overwhelming majority of hunters who come to the region to participate in their chosen pastime," Sergeant Mooney said.
"Hopefully our continued presence in and around the Upper Murray will send the message that we are happy to have you here but if you break the law you will be prosecuted.
"Even though Operation Velvet has officially concluded for this year police will still continue to conduct patrols of these forest areas to provide the public with a responsive and visible presence in line with community expectations in regard to the deterrence of illegal hunting."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.